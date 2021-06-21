At the High Point National, Dylan Ferrandis did not claim a moto win, despite showing speed throughout the day. However, after great battles in both motos, Ferrandis’ 2-2 moto finishes were able to land him the overall at the third round. Ferrandis (133 points) also reclaimed the 450 Class points lead with the win, gaining a three-point advantage over Ken Roczen (130 points) through three rounds. Ferrandis came out on top of a tremendous second-moto battle with Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo to take second in the race, and that tilted the overall and the series' lead in his direction. (Eli Tomac took the moto win but was sixth in moto 1.)

Following the race, Ferrandis, of Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, joined the media via Zoom for the post-race press conference.

Dylan, you mentioned that it’s been kind of surreal battling the guys at the front and you went toe-to-toe with Kenny today. Is it getting more real? Do you feel like you’re part of that group now? How was that battle with Kenny today?

Dylan Ferrandis: Yeah, I guess I’m part of the group now, for sure. Like I explained before, it takes time to realize you’re riding with such high competition. It was a little hard to figure it out in supercross, but now I feel like I am in the group. The battle with Kenny [Roczen] was really intense. He was on me both motos. I’ve kind of known Kenny for a long time. Before in Europe I was watching him in MX2 when I was riding the European championship. I’ve kind of known him for a long time. I know what he’s capable of. There’s no room for mistakes and you have to be ready. It was a good day, for sure.