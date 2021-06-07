The best post-race show ever is back following round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship! Host Jason Weigandt is joined again by the new show host Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Max Anstie to take about the track and racing at elevation following the Thunder Valley National.

Weigandt and Anstie talk about the action from the 450 Class, including the early championship battle between Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton, a weekend off, moving forward in the results column, and more. Anstie also explains a bike giveaway that Mayhem Wheels is having. You can go to www.mayhemwheels.com/bike to sign up for a chance to win a race-spec bike following the conclusion of the championship.

To cover the 250s, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll joins the show to talk about his second full year of racing pro so far. Then, Steve Matthes joins the show to explain why he leaves Swoll’s Instagram DM’s on read, then Matthes and Weigandt discuss the results we have seen so far in the 450 Class, Eli Tomac, the Jett Lawrence-Justin Cooper rivalry, the championship hopes for some of the pre-season title favorites, and more.

Film/edit by: Tom Journet

