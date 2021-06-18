Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Full Schedule

Weege Show: High Point Pro Motocross Preview

June 18, 2021 5:40pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around High Point Raceway, running into Ken Roczen and family, Cooper Webb, Kailub Russell, privateers Scott Meshey and Connor Olsen and some pillars of the High Point community. It's round three of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Get ready!

If you're looking to create a high point for your summer, check out a Honda Talon Sport Side-by-Side. They're ultra fun, regardless of if you're talking a two seat or four seat model. With 1000cc of power coupled to long-travel suspension you can tackle any terrain and keep the grins coming. See how life is better side-by-side with a Honda Talon!

Main image courtesy of Andrew Fredrickson.

