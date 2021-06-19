Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Full Schedule

Watch: High Point National Highlights

June 19, 2021 10:00pm

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Riders took to the gates at High Point Raceway for round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the GEICO Motorcycle High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the full highlights from the opening round. 

After a weekend off, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to RedBud Track & Trail in Buchanan, Michigan, for the RedBud on Saturday, July 3.

250 CLASS

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 19, 2021
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States United States1 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States5 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
4Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States United States2 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
5Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States United States10 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450 CLASS

Motocross

High Point - 450

June 19, 2021
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
2Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States United States1 - 4 Kawasaki KX450
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States6 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany3 - 3 Honda CRF450R
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States4 - 5 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
