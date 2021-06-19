Watch: High Point National Highlights
June 19, 2021 10:00pm
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Riders took to the gates at High Point Raceway for round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the GEICO Motorcycle High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the full highlights from the opening round.
After a weekend off, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to RedBud Track & Trail in Buchanan, Michigan, for the RedBud on Saturday, July 3.
250 CLASS
Motocross
High Point - 250June 19, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL United States
|1 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|5 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK United States
|2 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT United States
|10 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 CLASS
Motocross
High Point - 450June 19, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|1 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|6 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|3 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|4 - 5
|Honda CRF450R