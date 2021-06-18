Silently Speeding

Jo Shimoda was quietly very, very good at Thunder Valley. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was fourth via 6-4 moto scores, which he earned the hard way after getting out of the gate poorly in both motos. Only his second pro season, Shimoda doesn’t exactly have a reputation for crushing it at the nationals, but if he’s able to power through the pack like that and get some better starts at High Point, his outdoor stock is going to spike. –Hansel

The Trio

Eli Tomac. Marvin Musquin. Cooper Webb. Three of the biggest names and most accomplished riders in this field. Yet, they’ve combined for a single top-five moto finish in four motos so far, which was a fifth for Webb. That’s it! No podiums! No threating for race wins. This is an alarming drop in the expected performance for these three, but four motos is a small sample size. Will a weekend off and a different track lead to a turn around? It might be the biggest story of the weekend if it happens or if it doesn’t. – Jason Weigandt

Chasing Consistency

RJ Hampshire is very close to being one of the guys we can expect to consistently battle for podiums and overall wins, and it’s not a lack of speed that’s preventing him from doing so. After all, he was third in the first moto at Fox Raceway and third in the first moto at Thunder Valley. It’s his second motos that have been the issue—he was ninth at round one and a crash at Thunder Valley relegated him to 19th in the second moto. For Hampshire, avoiding the mistakes is the key. If he can clean up those second motos he’ll be in the hunt up front. –Hansel