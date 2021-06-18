As Phil Nicoletti gets ready for the High Point National this weekend, and a chance to get things headed in the right direction in what’s been a disappointing season so far, he took the time to answer your questions.

Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer.

Phil Your first 2 rounds were obviously a bummer. Scream some “$*&*s", throw some things and beat the shit out of stuff with a bat... then fa getta bout it.. Feed off the fan love and hold that bitch wide and rip a holeshot. Mike

Mike,

Don’t worry, I got some of this down. Plenty of “$*&*s” was said between every practice and after every moto. Sometimes during. Also, my sister wasn’t a dumbass like me and got a real job, working for the New York Yankees of all things. Probably smart to keep the ball bats away from me. But I’m good right now. Had a rough patch there, but I can tell you, the fans on the sidelines make the shit house days a lot better! It’ll be great to see a lot of the people I grew up with on the East Coast at High Point this weekend.

Phil, I grew up in Jeffersonville. I’m a few years older than you, l but I remember you on a KX 65 crushing it at Unadilla and Walden playboy and everywhere else you raced. We all new Phil was gonna go pro and do great things. So, to see you back in the U.S. is great, and I hope you knows we are cheering for you every day! Phil just knock those first two rounds out of your head and remember what you do best and just fucking run it to the rev limiter bro because that’s the Phil I remember. So just know no matter what we will be sending some hometown love your way. Filthy Phil, we love you bro! Sincerely Jason Huggler (P.S. I believe my mom was your kindergarten teacher lol and she always said you were special and destined for greatness on a bike)

Oi, Jason!

I appreciate it very much, mate! It’s been a long road from the days in Sullivan County, but I wouldn’t change them for anything. It was always a bit difficult doing a sport that a school and people in a small down didn’t quite understand. I wasn’t into the football scene like most of you boys. Moto was the only thing I cared about. But I do miss the days of trail riding back home or ripping the quarry with a lot of the same mutual friends. Your mother was the only teacher I had that wasn’t trying to fail me! But it probably tells you something about the grades when a teacher says you’re special and destined for greatness…. on a dirt bike. I’m definitely not getting a job with the Yanks anytime soon.