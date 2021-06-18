As Phil Nicoletti gets ready for the High Point National this weekend, and a chance to get things headed in the right direction in what’s been a disappointing season so far, he took the time to answer your questions.
Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer.
Phil
Your first 2 rounds were obviously a bummer. Scream some “$*&*s", throw some things and beat the shit out of stuff with a bat... then fa getta bout it..
Feed off the fan love and hold that bitch wide and rip a holeshot.
Mike
Mike,
Don’t worry, I got some of this down. Plenty of “$*&*s” was said between every practice and after every moto. Sometimes during. Also, my sister wasn’t a dumbass like me and got a real job, working for the New York Yankees of all things. Probably smart to keep the ball bats away from me. But I’m good right now. Had a rough patch there, but I can tell you, the fans on the sidelines make the shit house days a lot better! It’ll be great to see a lot of the people I grew up with on the East Coast at High Point this weekend.
Phil,
I grew up in Jeffersonville. I’m a few years older than you, l but I remember you on a KX 65 crushing it at Unadilla and Walden playboy and everywhere else you raced. We all new Phil was gonna go pro and do great things. So, to see you back in the U.S. is great, and I hope you knows we are cheering for you every day! Phil just knock those first two rounds out of your head and remember what you do best and just fucking run it to the rev limiter bro because that’s the Phil I remember. So just know no matter what we will be sending some hometown love your way. Filthy Phil, we love you bro!
Sincerely Jason Huggler (P.S. I believe my mom was your kindergarten teacher lol and she always said you were special and destined for greatness on a bike)
Oi, Jason!
I appreciate it very much, mate! It’s been a long road from the days in Sullivan County, but I wouldn’t change them for anything. It was always a bit difficult doing a sport that a school and people in a small down didn’t quite understand. I wasn’t into the football scene like most of you boys. Moto was the only thing I cared about. But I do miss the days of trail riding back home or ripping the quarry with a lot of the same mutual friends. Your mother was the only teacher I had that wasn’t trying to fail me! But it probably tells you something about the grades when a teacher says you’re special and destined for greatness…. on a dirt bike. I’m definitely not getting a job with the Yanks anytime soon.
Phil,
I love Yamahas. My stable includes a YZ125, WR250f, TTR90 for pit racing and drinking and a TTR125L I keep around for the girlfriend.
After a serious breakup, I was hanging out in the shop waiting for the parts guy to put down his donut and help me out when I noticed a tall, lovely gal with an FMF tee shirt on. The F’s were stretched and the M was smooshed into what looked like a very nice spot.
I asked her to smile at the parts guy for me, so he’d put down his donut and hustle over, because I wanted to go riding later.
She said she’d help me out, but only if she got to come along and ride too. She had a CRF150F, a great smile and ripped on her bike.
We’re about a month into dating now and she’s so fun and easy to be with, I think I’m falling in love.
There is one issue: She has a pair of Honda wings tramp stamped just above one of her best assets, if you catch my drift.
Everything else about her is almost stock and perfect. She revs, she’s easy to start up, she’s always ready to ride…
I’m trying not to let passion for Yamaha distract me while we’re being intimate, but it’s such a key logo placement that I can’t focus sometimes. Can’t you see my dilemma?
I’d marry this girl if she’d consider removing the offending ink and committing to a life of blue.
I don’t think switching to Yamalube is enough of a commitment from her.
Am I being petty and too inflexible like the 2014 YZ450F chassis?
Help. I’m losing my mind here.
Mitchell
Mitchell,
I just laughed so hard reading this shit. Obviously, she lives by arguably one of the best mottos in life: “No Wing, No Prayer”. You can’t knock on a girl that appreciates that. But I think you’re missing the bigger picture, Mitch! If Mrs. Ride Red doesn’t keep you from going riding and wants to join you for a track day, then who gives a flying f&%ckkkkkk what color bike she rides?! To make sure I had this right, I just reconfirmed with some buddies, and they think you’re mental if you’re thinking about “Yamaha” at certain times of the day. Or night! If you’re in love and she Revs Your Heart while Riding Red, I think you’re in a good place, bro. I mean, it doesn’t really matter. If she’s Ready to Race, then Let The Good Times Roll! Just don’t let her know the TTR125 was for the ex. She might drop a match down the gas tank.
Hey Phil,
Sorry you're having a bit of a rough patch at the moment. You're too good and have been around too long for this to keep you down though, I'm sure. Two questions for you. Which MX track suits your riding style best? And are you going to be a Budds Creek in a couple months?
BTW I've got your old JGR YZ450 you rode for them. That thing is still a nasty machine on the track and it’s SO much fun to ride a factory machine. What did you think of those JGR Yamaha 450s?
Give'em hell buddy!
Dan
Dano,
I appreciate the morale boost! I’ll get the train back on its tracks. To answer your questions though there are a couple: RedBud, Southwick, Millville, and Budds Creek. Any track that as a sandy or loamy base. It’s just something I’m more accustomed to riding during the week at Club MX. I use a paddle tire 70% of the time, so those tracks allow me to feel more comfortable. Of course, I’ll be at Budds. That’s one of my favorite tracks in the circuit. As far as the JGR Yamaha bike you have, they were awesome machines. A lot, a lot, a lot of holeshots were pulled on those things. Not just from me, but many others. I miss those days!