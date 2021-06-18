And making his 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross debut will be Kailub Russell, the eight-time AMA Grand National Cross Country Champion who joined Red Bull KTM's 250 program, alongside rookie Maximus Vohland. I wonder if there have ever been two factory teammates, on any team, with fewer combined races but more of an age different than Vohland and Russell? I should mention that KR557 is my sister Carrie's stepson, as well as a graduate of Morgantown High School, which means he’ll have a lot of fans here between his GNCC and MHS ties. He's also probably the only one in the family probably okay with a little rain ... or a lot.

On a non–High Point note, it was shocking to get home last night, get online, and see the news of Alex Harvill's tragic death yesterday on CNN. Harvill was in his home state of Washington practicing for an attempt to break Robbie Maddison's world record leap of 351 feet at the Moses Lake Airshow when he came up short and slammed into the upper edge of the giant berm he was using as a landing ramp. He was thrown from the bike, tumbling dozens of feet, according to eyewitness accounts. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital. He was 28 years old. Alex Harvill was also the father of two children, the younger of whom was born just last month. Godspeed, Alex Harvill.

They’re calling me on the radio to go help figure out who can test a camera mounted on a KTM for tomorrow's TV coverage, so I’m sorry to cut this short. Happy Father's Day weekend to all the dads out there. Here's hoping it's a dry one....

NATURAL HIGH POINT (Matthes)

I'm not heading to High Point this weekend—wife headed out for some R & R so it's my turn to stay home for once. But yeah, I'll be glued to the TV tomorrow to check out all the action. Sweet to see DC showing us that the wall berm is back. That was always a pretty cool deal and added to the uniqueness of each track on the circuit, you know?

I'm not sure how Eli Tomac turns his season around, but this weekend presents another chance for him and the Kawasaki guys. That Lakewood race was very bizarre and not something we're used to seeing from the champ, that's for sure. We have the two Red Bull KTM guys, Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb, as well as Tomac who aren't doing what they or their teams thought they would, and I would put Eli as third on my list of who's going to turn around their results first. Webb's been getting starts, he's been trying pretty damn hard, and Musquin has been okay. Eli, though. Wow. I've never seen him holding riders up like he was at Lakewood. I said Lakewood was huge for ET and it didn't work out, so I'm leaning more and more to where he's just going to be a 5-10 guy with a few podiums here and there. I can't believe I just typed that.