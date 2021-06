Unique highlights from the first moto from round two of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, featuring Justin Cooper, Jeremy Martin, Josh Varize, RJ Hampshire, Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, and many more.

Sorry folks, we lost the footage from moto 2 at Thunder Valley, so just Moto 1 highlights and battles this week from Thunder Valley.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

More on the Thunder Valley National: