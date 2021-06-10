Championship Stats

We got this nugget of information from TV producer Pete Richards last week:

“So you would think that since Ferrandis won the season opener, he’s definitely going to win the championship, right? And since Tomac, Osborne and other contenders struggled at Round 1, they have no shot at the 2021 title, right?? As Lee Corso might say, ‘Not so fast, my friend!’ I went back and looked at the 49 previous season openers in the history of Pro Motocross, and the winner of the season’s first overall went on to win the championship in the Premier Class just 24 times in those 49 years, just a shade less than 50 percent of the time (48.97959 percent to be exact). The average finishing position in the season opener by the eventual champion is 2.22, and the worst overall finish in a season opener by the eventual champ was Donnie Hansen who was 9th overall in the 1982 season opener at Hangtown, but he recovered to win his one and only 250 MX National Championship that year. The average final points position by the season-opening race winner is 4.04, and for every Zach Osborne, who won the first race of the year and went on to the title, there’s an Eli Tomac from 2015 (won the opener but 14th in points), a James Stewart in 2012 (won the first race but finished 12th in points), or Ryan Villopoto in 2009 (24th in points).”

I also dug into the previous 49 years of AMA Motocross years from a cheat sheet from Richards to see how often the first rider to earn two overall wins on the season went onto become the champion. The first rider to two overall wins became the champion in 29 of those 49 seasons—that’s 59 percent, which is just slightly more than the percentage of the rider to win the opener winning the title. While it is not a gaurentee, the first rider to earn two wins could start to separate themselves. Roczen has been the first to two overall wins three times in his career (in 2014, 2016, and 2019) and he won the title in two of those years (2014 and 2016). Ferrandis, competing in his first 450 Class Pro Motocross championship, will have his hands full battling the two-time champion but he appears ready for the challenge. Of all riders who have competed in a Pro Motocross gate drop in the first two rounds (52 in the 250 Class and 51 in the 450 Class), Ferrandis is the only rider to earn a moto podium in every race so far as he has finished 1-3-2-2. Will the French rider continue to constantly put his Yamaha YZ450F on the podium moto after moto?

Starts are important in each individual race but starting the championship off well is also a key. This ‘strike fast early’ approach worked out in 2020 for Zach Osborne, who won the first round then said he wanted to points stack. He ran into trouble at the Spring Creek National when he suffered a front tire in the second moto but his great start to the championship helped him to his first premier class title. But again, the first to two overall wins does not mean the championship is a done deal—for example, Eli Tomac’s 2015 season where he was on his way to winning the first six motos of the year when he suffered that season-ending crash at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. So who gets to two overall wins first? And will they hold onto claim the title? Or will another competitor join the lead duo out front?