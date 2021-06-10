Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Thunder Valley Race Examination

June 10, 2021 2:30pm | by:

Ken Roczen made a statement by going 1-1 at Thunder Valley but his first six corners in both motos set the tone for the type of day Roczen was having. We dissect how good both starts were for Roczen and how he converted them into leading the first lap of each moto here on this edition of Race Examination.

We also take a look at what happened to Jeremy Martin and why he might be out for the foreseeable future, some contact between Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper, and how the track prep at Thunder Valley led to some great racing all day long.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now