Ken Roczen made a statement by going 1-1 at Thunder Valley but his first six corners in both motos set the tone for the type of day Roczen was having. We dissect how good both starts were for Roczen and how he converted them into leading the first lap of each moto here on this edition of Race Examination.

We also take a look at what happened to Jeremy Martin and why he might be out for the foreseeable future, some contact between Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper, and how the track prep at Thunder Valley led to some great racing all day long.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

