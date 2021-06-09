Tough day for the state of Minnesota. Alex Martin crashed hard in practice and broke his arm (really shitty cause “we” were seventh in the first qualifying session and “our” chase to the title was really beginning at round two). Troll got surgery Saturday night and will be out for a while. Hey, at least JT and Weege can’t talk crap on him anymore. Then in the first moto of the 250 Class, Jerry Robin KO’d himself and caused a red flag. He got backboarded out of there but looks like he’ll be okay. Jeremy Martin rode great and won the first moto, dedicated it to Big Al and then promptly went out and crashed in moto two. I would think he’s gonna miss the summer due to a wrist injury, he was already nursing it before the season, but this crash did him in. Poor John and Greta Martin. It gets worse though. Even though he’s not from Minnesota, Phil Nicoletti has BEEN to Minnesota and is besties with Alex. He also used to be friends with Jeremy. Phil weeded himself in moto one and now has a jacked up shoulder.

Really sad day for Pulp Nation, that’s for sure. With Troll and Phil sidelined, I may not go to another race ever again.

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?

250 Class Overall Results

1st | 2-2 | #32 Justin Cooper | Cold Spring Harbor, NY | Yamaha YZ250F

Cooper is going to be hard to beat this summer with J-Mart out because he’s so solid. I think J-Mart, THE JETT, maybe a couple of other guys have more raw speed than Justin but they don’t get his starts. He also avoids the big crash or mistake for the most part. He’s the complete package, he’s a bit like Mike LaRocco, you know? He’s not going to wow you but he’s everything you want in a rider. Well, he starts better than The Rock but you know what I mean—he’ll just be there every week scoring points. Great work for JC on a track that’s always been good for him.

2nd | 4-1 | #18 Jett Lawrence | Australia | Honda CRF250R

Props to THE JETT for saying that in the first moto he had nothing for the top three. That’s a sign of maturity for a kid who’s as fast and as young as THE JETT is. Trust me, I’ve talked to phenoms over the years and they don’t ever want to admit anything that they didn’t do well. Anyways, THE JETT went out in moto two and did some damage as he won rather easily to get second overall. Also, I don’t want to crap on the GEICO Honda guys but these two factory Honda’s seem to be significantly better than the GEICO bikes of last year which were much better than the year before that. Oddly, a lot of the same staff is still over there working on the bikes. But now they’re better!

3rd | 5-3 | #41 Hunter Lawrence | Australia | Honda CRF250R

Hunter fell one moto but also both times out he really rode by himself. He had huge gaps behind and in front of him each time out. Don’t get me wrong, he rode great to get a podium but it kind of had to be a tad boring for him. I said before the year that Hunter would have more points at the end of the year than THE JETT (which THE JETT reminded me about this BTW) and I stand by that prediction…let’s get going though Hunter, K thanks.