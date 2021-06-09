Some recent statistical analysis shows Jason Thomas as fourth all-time in career moto starts in 450MX (also, the old 250 two-stroke) class. That's a lot of experience! As usual, we fired off some questions to JT$ to collect his thoughts on the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

If Ken Roczen truly is still "building" back into a comfort level with motocross, how worried should the rest of the field be?



I think that narrative can be put to rest. While Kenny may have felt less than comfortable in pre-season testing, the level he has shown in the first two rounds negates any of that for me. As far as his preseason lap times, I think this was a combination of his teammate Chase Sexton hitting his stride before the season while Kenny was just warming up. A bad day of testing where Sexton flexed his form led to a few doubts creeping into Kenny’s mind, especially after the way supercross ended. After Kenny won that second moto at Pala, though, the “disconnected” stuff was forgotten.