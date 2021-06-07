Watch: Thunder Valley National Highlights
June 7, 2021 8:00am
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Riders took to the gates at Thunder Valley Motocross Park for round two of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out the full highlights from the opening round.
After a weekend off, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the High Point National on Saturday, June 19.
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|4 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|5 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|6 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK United States
|9 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|3 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|7 - 3
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F