Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Riders took to the gates at Thunder Valley Motocross Park for round two of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out the full highlights from the opening round.

After a weekend off, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the High Point National on Saturday, June 19.

250 Class