Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Thunder Valley National Highlights

June 7, 2021 8:00am

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Riders took to the gates at Thunder Valley Motocross Park for round two of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out the full highlights from the opening round. 

After a weekend off, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the High Point National on Saturday, June 19.

250 Class

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 5, 2021
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia4 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia5 - 3 Honda CRF250R
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan6 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
5Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States United States9 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450 Class

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 5, 2021
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States United States3 - 6 Kawasaki KX450
4Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States7 - 3 GasGas MC 450F
5Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

