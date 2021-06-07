"It was a good day," said second place Kelley in a KTM PR. "I got into the lead there at the end of the first lap and led all the way to the sixth lap. Stu was right there all day but I was holding strong and he had a sneaky little line and got by me. I missed it, I wasn’t able to see it and that was all she wrote. I was tired at the end and the track was tight, rough and super rutted, so it was tough to make passes after that but I held strong for second.”



The full GNCC PR is below:

Round 8 of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, continued on Sunday, June 6 in Pennsylvania with the 4th Annual Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC. Over 1,070 off-road motorcycle racers took to the trails on Sunday, totaling in over 1,900 riders throughout the course of the weekend.

As the green flag waved it was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael jumping off the line to grab the $100 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. Not long after heading into the woods, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would make his move into the lead position.

Kelley would continue to hold the lead position for the first two and a half hours of the race as AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. continued to work his way through the pack. Kelley and Baylor would come through the finish line as the white flag waved, indicating one more lap to go, with just 8 seconds separating the two. As the pair made their way out on the last lap, Baylor would be able to make the pass for the lead.

After a grueling three-hour race with temperatures in the 90’s, Kelley would be unable to retaliate. Baylor would make his way to the finish line 14 seconds ahead of Kelley to earn his fifth win of the season. With one more round before the Summer Break, Baylor sits four points behind Kelley in the National Championship standings.

Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn came through to earn his second overall podium finish of the season. Ashburn quickly made his way towards the front of the race, battling between third and fourth place for the duration of the race. As the two-lap board came out Ashburn found himself in fourth and would put his head down and push. As he came back through timing and scoring he was up to third with one more lap to go. Ashburn would come through the finish line with a 10 second gap between himself and fourth place.