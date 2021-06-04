6D Helmets presents your first look at the Thunder Valley National as we prepare for round two of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship here in Lakewood, Colorado. The opening round of the series provided some surprises with Dylan Ferrandis taking his first career 450 class win in his very first start. Ken Roczen also won the second moto and both riders look to keep the ball rolling into round two. Jeremy Martin and Jett Lawrence will share the red plate here at Thunder Valley after they tied on points for the day at Fox Raceway. Jason Weigandt prepares you for what to expect with this preview of the track and more from Thunder Valley.