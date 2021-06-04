Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Jun 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Thunder Valley National

June 4, 2021 11:15pm | by: &

6D Helmets presents your first look at the Thunder Valley National as we prepare for round two of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship here in Lakewood, Colorado. The opening round of the series provided some surprises with Dylan Ferrandis taking his first career 450 class win in his very first start. Ken Roczen also won the second moto and both riders look to keep the ball rolling into round two. Jeremy Martin and Jett Lawrence will share the red plate here at Thunder Valley after they tied on points for the day at Fox Raceway. Jason Weigandt prepares you for what to expect with this preview of the track and more from Thunder Valley.

