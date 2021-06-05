All Kinds of Surprise

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Ken Roczen, the 2014 and 2016 450 National Champion, won the second moto last week at Fox Raceway and finished second overall. Yet somehow it is! Roczen has struggled to regain the dominance that saw him win the title in 2014 and positively ripped the competition to shreds in 2016. Heck, he didn’t even race the Nationals last year! He also didn’t exactly sound positive about doing well in the preseason press conference, saying he felt "disconnected" from motocross. He said he was sometimes five seconds a lap off during testing days! Yet, when the checkers flew on the second moto last week it was Roczen himself who was crossing the line. He’s still got to rattle off a few more of those rides before he becomes generally expected to consistently win motos again, and that includes expecting it of himself, but if he wins at Thunder Valley, it won’t be quite as much of a surprise this time around. –Hansel

Undercover Boss

Okay, so Chase Sexton’s runner-up ride in the first moto, in which he nearly zapped Dylan Ferrandis for the win at the very end, wasn’t exactly under the radar, but his second moto ride was. After going down in a first-turn pileup, the Honda HRC rider remounted in just about dead last and proceeded to charge his way forward until reaching tenth by the end of the moto. As the old racing adage goes, you win championships on your bad days, and Sexton demonstrated an ability to limit the damage with his comeback ride. If he maintains this level of speed and resiliency, he’s going to be in the championship conversation down the stretch. –Hansel