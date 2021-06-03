The second round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450 CLASS
Bobby Piazza – HAND, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Piazza recently had a “freak accident” that resulted in him losing his brakes and hitting a trailer. He sustained a broken hand and foot, and four broken toes. He also required ten stitches in his big toe. He’s out for the immediate future.
Dean Wilson – GUT | IN
Comment: Wilson took a hit to the groin and guts that left him in some pretty serious pain. He DNF’d the second moto, but he’ll be back for Thunder Valley.
250 CLASS
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown is looking to return for High Point after sustaining a concussion before the Atlanta Supercross.
Seth Hammaker – unknown | OUT
Comment: Hammaker announced on Instagram he will miss this weekend's race, posting: " I haven’t been feeling 100% lately and don’t want to risk injuring myself out there or do further damage, so I’m going to take some time to focus on my health."
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan is expected to return to action at High Point after suffering major injuries during supercross.
Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT
Comment: McAdoo is out indefinitely following a crash that left him with an injured knee. On Instagram he said his ACL pulled and fractured the top of his tibia bone off, which will require surgery. Yikes…
Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: Moranz is out for the immediate future following injuries to ribs and scapula, which were incurred during supercross.
Kailub Russell – RIBS, JAW | OUT
Comment: Russell is hoping to be back for High Point following a crash that left him with three broken ribs and a broken jaw.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: A dislocated shoulder suffered in Arlington took Smith out of action for most of supercross. Unfortunately, it will also keep him out of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross in 2021.