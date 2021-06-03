The second round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Bobby Piazza – HAND, FOOT | OUT

Comment: Piazza recently had a “freak accident” that resulted in him losing his brakes and hitting a trailer. He sustained a broken hand and foot, and four broken toes. He also required ten stitches in his big toe. He’s out for the immediate future.

Dean Wilson – GUT | IN

Comment: Wilson took a hit to the groin and guts that left him in some pretty serious pain. He DNF’d the second moto, but he’ll be back for Thunder Valley.