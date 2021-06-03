Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Jason Anderson Sustains Broken Hand in Practice Crash

June 3, 2021
Jason Anderson Sustains Broken Hand in Practice Crash

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson has sustained a broken hand following a practice crash that took place earlier today in his home state of New Mexico. Anderson is expected to miss six to eight weeks of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, beginning with this Saturday’s Thunder Valley MX National in Lakewood, Colorado.

Stephen Westfall, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:

“It’s very unfortunate that Jason had a crash while practicing today, resulting in a broken right hand. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back to the races ASAP.”

Jason Anderson will miss at least six weeks with a broken hand.
Jason Anderson will miss at least six weeks with a broken hand. Align Media
