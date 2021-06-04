You’re the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Champion as well as the 2020 450 runner-up. The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has been pretty kind to you the past few summers, hasn’t it?

Yes, it has, but I can’t say I’ve always gotten along with the outdoors. When I first went pro and during my first few years of racing outdoors, it was a little bit of a struggle, but definitely these past few years have gone really well for me and I really embrace all of it and enjoy all of it. Yeah, it’s the grassroots of the sport, you know? Supercross is great, but with the outdoors, there is just so much history there with all of these different tracks and historic venues, and there is just something about it and there is just some magic in the air at the outdoor races. I grew up watching all of The Great Outdoors movies that Troy Adamitis did a great job on, and I know you did some of the commentary on some of those films. That was kind of like my introduction to the outdoors and I feel like I’m a part of that now. That’s cool. As a kid you’re hoping to make it to this level, but to be a part of it and to be doing well is awesome.

I watched the Adam Cianciarulo Uncut video you guys produced out at Pala. Not only did I like the video, but I got really caught up in how you deal with the huge highs and lows of racing.

Obviously, dirt bike racing means a lot to me. You put a lot of work into it and you’re pretty emotionally invested in your goals and all that stuff and it’s easy to get kind of caught up in the rollercoaster of emotion of going up-and-down. Racing is always going to be up and down, whether you’re winning or going through struggles. It’s a major goal of mine now to live my life level-headed. I read this quote the other day and I really liked it. The quote is, “It’s not things that are good or bad, it’s our judgement about those things.” The racing is all I’ve ever wanted to do and the results at Pala were not what I worked for. I don’t work to go out there and crash with the lead and not have good results. I work to win races and that didn’t happen. You have to take it all for what it is. You can’t dwell on it. You have to look at your mistakes, do your best to fix them, and then go out the next weekend and try as hard as you can. I mean, that’s really what I’ve done my whole career. It’s like anything that gets in my way, anything that I feel is a challenge I look at it for what it is: a challenge. It’s a challenge and I do my absolute best to try and conquer and do the best that I can and that’s what I’m going to keep doing. It’s hard to get me discouraged. I’m going to keep getting back up every single time and try my absolute best because my goal isn’t necessarily to go out there and win every time. My goal is to be my absolute best and to be the best person I can be at all times. It’s easy for me to bounce back and to keep coming back swinging with that mentality.