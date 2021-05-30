Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Fox Raceway 1 Recap

May 30, 2021 9:15pm | by:

Best post-race host Jason Weigandt catches up with new show host for 2021: Max Anstie! The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki rider talks with Weigandt about the first weekend of 2021 Pro Motocross, following the Fox Raceway 1 National. Then, Weigandt is joined by Kevin Kelly, from DMXS Radio, to talk about the action from the 250 and 450 Classes, including topics such as Max Vohland, Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Jeremy Martin, Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger (who even jumped in at the end of the show to talk with Weigandt as well!)

Film/edit by: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase. 

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now