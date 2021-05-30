Best post-race host Jason Weigandt catches up with new show host for 2021: Max Anstie! The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki rider talks with Weigandt about the first weekend of 2021 Pro Motocross, following the Fox Raceway 1 National. Then, Weigandt is joined by Kevin Kelly, from DMXS Radio, to talk about the action from the 250 and 450 Classes, including topics such as Max Vohland, Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Jeremy Martin, Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger (who even jumped in at the end of the show to talk with Weigandt as well!)

Film/edit by: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.