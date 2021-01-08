HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti

FILM: Travis Marx

EDIT: Kellen Brauer

A new year is upon us and with it comes another season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. Last year, Eli Tomac was finally able to break through for his elusive first 450SX class championship but the competition for 2021 is perhaps fiercer than what he faced last year. Welcome to the first episode of our eighth-annual Monster Energy Racer X SX Preview Show for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas along with special guest Phil Nicoletti gathered in Las Vegas this week to discuss the upcoming season. In Episode 1, the top three from last season are discussed as Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen highlight our first of five shows.

