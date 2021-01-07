Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Full Schedule
Gallery: 2021 Honda HRC Team Shoot

Gallery 2021 Honda HRC Team Shoot

January 7, 2021 9:30am

Simon Cudby (with assistance from Mike Emery) got behind the lens for the 2021 Honda HRC team shoot. Here are some of their best from photo day.

The Riders

450 Class

#23 Chase Sexton
#94 Ken Roczen

  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #94 Ken Roczen Simon Cudby

250 Class

#18 Jett Lawrence
#41 Hunter Lawrence

  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #41 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby

The Riders in action

  • 2021_Roczen_action_2 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Roczen_action_24 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Roczen_action_28 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Roczen_action_52 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Sexton_action_24 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Sexton_action_15 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Sexton_action_28 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Sexton_action_25 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceJ_action_11 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceJ_action_19 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceJ_action_31 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceJ_action_33 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceJ_action_34 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceH_action_1 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceH_action_6 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceH_action_10 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceH_action_23 Simon Cudby

The Bikes

  • 2021_Sexton_CRF450R_6 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Roczen_CRF450R_7 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_CRF_4 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceJ_CRF250R_6 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_LawrenceH_CRF250R_5 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_CRF_13 Simon Cudby

The team

  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_action_11 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_action_7 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_static_15 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_static_9 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_action_9 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_static_16 Simon Cudby
  • 2021_Team_Honda_HRC_static_8 Simon Cudby
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now