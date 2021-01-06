Roczen, who joined the Honda HRC team in September 2016 will return to the team for his fifth year in 2021. After a serious arm injury in 2017 in his first year with the team, Roczen has continued to work his way back to race-winning form. The German native was able to find the top step of a supercross podium again at the 2020 St. Louis Supercross, round two of the championship. Although he fell short of the title, Roczen finished the season with four wins and the most points he has ever scored in the 450SX class in a season. Because of ongoing health issues, Roczen chose to sit out the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in order to rest and recover. Although skipping out on racing for the latter half of the year, the Roczens continued to be busy as Ken and his wife Courtney welcomed their first child, Griffin Savage Roczen, into the world in September. Ken continued to recover before getting back to the daily grind. Now that the new AMA racing season is less than two weeks away, Roczen has reflected on his time off.

“My health is a lot better now,” Roczen said in the team presentation. “I think it was a necessity to skip the 2020 Pro Motocross season just to kind of get my body back aligned. And there was no point in me going racing, especially with the way the year has been with COVID[-19] so I decided, and I think it was for the better, to sit that out and get everything back and check. So we started back up slowly and I’m in a really good position right now and I can’t wait to finally get back to racing in the 2021 supercross season.”

Roczen will be joined in the 450 class by 450SX rookie Chase Sexton. After claiming two consecutive 250SX East Region titles with the GEICO Honda team, Sexton made the mid-year jump to Honda HRC to race the premier class of Pro Motocross.

“Definitely winning the last 250 championship of my career was a big thing for me,” Sexton said. “I was really confident last year, obviously, I was at the top of my class but going into this year I’m, yeah, back at the bottom I guess you could say. But I feel really good on the bike and had a really solid outdoors season like I said, so trying to take that moment into supercross. I feel like I can win races and contend for race wins and podiums.”

Coming off of a shortened season in the premier class but a strong effort—highlighted by winning the season finale win in Pro Motocross and a newly announced deal with Monster Energy—Sexton is anticipating his first season in the premier class of AMA Supercross.