Spencer Owens was at Fox Raceway at Pala on May 24 for the Fox Raceway 1 National/2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship press day. With the riders taking to the same track they will be racing at in only a few days, we were able to get a glimpse at a ton of factory riders and privateers alike. If you missed our First Look video with raw riding footage and the recap from our man on the ground, Kellen Brauer, make sure to check those out. For now, enjoy these photos from press day.