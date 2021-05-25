What kind of program do you have going into the nationals?

My program for the outdoors is pretty much like I explained for SX. First, we are always working on a strong foundation, on our skillset, and technique so that I have the ability to go faster and faster, always building on the foundation that will hold up to more and more speed. In SX it was in triples, rhythms, whoops etc., in different conditions and different types of dirt. And now in MX, with constant changes in jumps, corners, terrain, conditions etc., and in clay, sand, loam, and mixtures. That’s why we are in Texas, to have all these different dirt types and to change the tracks every day to gain experience and to learn to adapt, which will help me in the variety of tracks that we will have in the nationals.

I’m thankful that Jeremy [Scism] at AEO Powersports is so supportive and wanting to help me through the nationals. I love the bikes. When I first got on KTM it was plum stock and I was stoked at how well it handled, and it has good usable power. Jeremy and Anthony at AEO build the race and practice bikes, Jeremy and Mark do the suspension, Jamie [Ellis] at Twisted Development is doing the motors, and Brandon is my practice and race mechanic. These guys are great and they care. It’s pretty dope that it’s such a team effort.

You had some really good rides the last couple years in motocross. Were you surprised when you didn’t land back at Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, or somewhere with factory equipment?

That was quite a surprise. I know they [Star] were a team that wanted to win championships and I was working my ass off to bring them championships. In my first year with them I won both National Championships in the 125 Class at Loretta Lynn’s. The next year I knew I was small and inexperienced, but did the nationals to gain experience for the future. I ended up Rookie of the Year. The next year, as I explained, I focused on motocross and unfortunately broke my leg right before the season. I got the okay to race at RedBud and did my best with the cards I was dealt. As I said, I was surprised. I do know that I worked my ass off and was always striving to get better and better and win championships. It wasn’t my decision it was theirs. I need to respect their decision and all I can do is appreciate the time I had with them and stay focused on continuing to do my best.