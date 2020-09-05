Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Racer X Films: RedBud 1 Race Examination

September 5, 2020 4:25pm | by:

The first of two races this year at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan has now come and gone. With this weekend's Race eXamination, we dive into some of the key moments from the racing to find some finer details you may have missed.

First, Ty Masterpool's first moto holeshot kicked off the action with a bang as he grabbed the early lead while pointing to the sky across the line. The gesture was for his late brother Jesse and was certainly a great moment. From there, Dylan Ferrandis had a roller coaster of a day that started with a crash that nearly sidelined him for the second moto. He did start the second moto, although it was far from ideal from the Frenchman.

LaRocco's Leap always seems to provide a huge difference maker in the 250 class and we take a look at how much of a difference it makes. Lastly, Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo had a couple run ins in the second 450 class moto before Bam Bam got the better of the rookie.

Film courtesy of NBC Sports

