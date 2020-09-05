The first of two races this year at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan has now come and gone. With this weekend's Race eXamination, we dive into some of the key moments from the racing to find some finer details you may have missed.

First, Ty Masterpool's first moto holeshot kicked off the action with a bang as he grabbed the early lead while pointing to the sky across the line. The gesture was for his late brother Jesse and was certainly a great moment. From there, Dylan Ferrandis had a roller coaster of a day that started with a crash that nearly sidelined him for the second moto. He did start the second moto, although it was far from ideal from the Frenchman.

LaRocco's Leap always seems to provide a huge difference maker in the 250 class and we take a look at how much of a difference it makes. Lastly, Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo had a couple run ins in the second 450 class moto before Bam Bam got the better of the rookie.

Film courtesy of NBC Sports

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.