Justin Rodbell was without a doubt one of last summer’s feel-good/breakout stories. In just his first season as a pro, the SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki rider scored points in all but three motos and even ended the season 16 overall. And in the 450 Class! His debut AMA Supercross season wasn’t quite as sensational, as you’re about to read, but the gate is about to drop on the 2021 season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, placing Rodbell squarely back in his wheelhouse. We caught up with the “Rod Father” to ask chat a bit about his first foray into supercross, and how the sequel to the Summer of Rodbell is shaping up.

Racer X: What’s up? What have you been doing to keep you busy since the end of supercross?

Justin Rodbell: Actually I’ve been riding outdoors since like mid-supercross. Basically after Orlando I started riding outdoors. I was in Florida, then I went up to Maryland right after the end of supercross. I’ve been riding different tracks and getting variety. I’ve been in North Carolina the last couple days. Yesterday I put a hole in my ignition cover so I’m driving back up to SGB to get a new one right now.

What made you decide to start riding outdoors so soon?

I actually got hurt right before the second Orlando on a Thursday. I had an AC separation on my shoulder pretty bad and I hurt my knee when I came back. I really wasn’t feeling like riding supercross, to be honest. I wasn’t having too much fun so I started riding outdoors. I think it helped me too, I started riding supercross better. I’d been riding supercross since November and I just wanted a change.