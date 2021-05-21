It's another Fun Filthy Friday! Here's this week's Q & A with our resident expert in all things, Phil Nicoletti. Phil announced his plans to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, but no worries, he'll still be here for all your important questions!

Hey Phil, it's your old buddy from New York, Jeff. First I want to say how pumped I am that you’re back racing in the red, white and blue where you belong! You won’t be the only New Yorker coming back I convinced Jack Carpenter to come out of retirement and do some nationals!! It got me thinking that you must have a war story or two about the Carpenters while you guys were out on the road back in the day. See you at the nationals and PS Amy says go kick some ass!

Fellow New Yorker

Mr. Jeff!

I hope you are doing well! I’m excited to be back. Two years away felt like a life time! Paulie and Jack are some of New York's finest! Paulie was much older than I was, but I grew up watching him ride for White Brothers. When he rode for factory Kawi and then rode for Pro Circuit, I thought was the absolute pinnacle. He would race SX here, then head to Canada and did his thing up there. I don’t know Paulie at all to be honest. I was just a kid star gazing back then. Now Jack was a different story. He was a tough as nails. I did race Jack a few times when I turned A class at the end of 2006 at some Northeast Classic races. I believe my rookie year in 2008, Jack rode for the team out of upstate New York with Paulie, named Atomic. It’s been years since I’ve seen him around. If Jack does come back and race a few, I’ll come over and have a beer after the motos!