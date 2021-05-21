Mixed Expectations (Jason Weigandt)

This week I got the chance to catch up with some riders with real stories to tell heading into this Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. You might have caught my piece on Zach Osborne a few days ago. The defending 450 Class MX Champion’s back is still not 100 percent, but the cagey veteran Osborne is figuring out ways to cope, like new training methods and even a strategy to play the long game in the back-to-being-12-round series. Osborne doesn’t expect to come out on fire at the first two rounds, but he says those aren’t great tracks for him anyway. He thinks High Point will mark the real tale of the tape for him. On the bright side, even though he did win the title last year, Osborne thinks this year’s schedule favors him more. He wants hotter weather, and he’ll get it with the nationals shifting back into their usual summer dates.

Also talked to Chase Sexton. Although Sexton looked to be flying instantly when he jumped on the Honda CRF450R last summer (he was fastest in qualifying at round one), he said he never quite felt “connected” to the machine. In both motocross and supercross, he struggled to find traction at times, specifically connecting the rear wheel to the ground. Sexton says they actually made some bike changes at the Salt Lake City Supercross rounds and it feels much better. He finally has that trust in when the bike is going to break loose, which is something he’s found critical when jumping from 250 to 450. While Sexton admits everyone always says they feel better than they did last year, he has reason to believe it’s really true for him.

Jeremy Martin would be the on-paper favorite, I think easily, for the 250 Class this year. He was second in points last year, the champion Dylan Ferrandis has moved to the 450s, and Martin is reunited with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team he won titles for in 2014 and 2015. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a little tougher than that. Martin’s shoulder injury from round one of the 250SX West Region is not 100 percent, and he will eventually need surgery. He didn’t want to throw his entire season away, though, so he’s done all the rehab and therapy he can to get his shoulder muscles strong. Will it hold out for all 24 motos? Martin certainly hopes so. If the injury isn’t an issue, you know Martin will be strong, so this will be one of the most critical stories to follow all year.

Austin Forkner will be back racing the series after missing all of 2019 and 2020 with his own injuries. Forkner has been healed up and riding for a while now, but Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki chose to sit him out of the final supercross rounds. This could give Forkner a leg up in motocross at the start of the season, but he says Fox Raceway at Pala is not his best track, and he doesn’t ride there nearly as much as most riders (he spends as much time as possible in Oklahoma). So he wants to come in and start fast, but he’s not sure that will happen. Either way, he’s just happy to be back racing—all the missed time has certainly made him even more focused and motivated. He knows it’s his job to win races and compete for championships, and he hasn’t done it in a long time. This series is another chance to right the ship.

It’s going to be a great season. I want to get a racing fix early, so this weekend I joined up with the MotoAmerica (aka AMA Superbike) road racing series. I’m at Virginia International Raceway, and I’ll be part of the broadcast team for the MotoAmerica Live Plus stream throughout the weekend. I spent yesterday chatting in the paddock with riders, teams, and insiders; it’s always great perspective to hear how other series and other pockets of the industry operate. I think it’s going to be a fun weekend covering road racing, and then next weekend in California, it’s on!

Scheduling (DC)

If it seems like this is the latest-starting Pro Motocross season ever, you would be wrong … but you would be close. Last year’s mid-August start was the latest in the history of AMA Pro Motocross, which goes back to 1972. This 2021 series, which starts next weekend, will be the second latest start ever. Thankfully, this time it’s a full schedule, running through September 11 and ending at Hangtown, the traditional opener, but moved to the back of the schedule in hopes that COVID-19 regulations and restrictions in California are much more relaxed by then. (If you’re wondering what the difference between being at Fox Raceway at Pala as compared to Hangtown is, remember that one is a state OHRV park and the other is on tribal land, which means they have much different rules.)

After the opener we will visit all of the usual stops, which means High Point, Unadilla, and Southwick, as well as Hangtown, are back after missing 2020. Not on the schedule is WW Ranch in Florida, which chose to take the year off after a couple of good but very warm races. There is one change of date: Southwick, originally scheduled to take place on June 26, will now run on July 10, as rapidly changing regulations in Massachusetts had organizers Keith and Rick Johnson pushing back to the open weekend after RedBud, rather than squeezing into August, which had also been discussed. That would have meant six straight weekends from August through mid-September to end the season. It would have also put The Wick and Unadilla on back-to-back weekends, which would not have been ideal for either, as they are only 175 miles apart.

The mid-September finish came in part at the request of Roger De Coster, who was hoping it would help keep potential Team USA riders in racing shape much closer to the date of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which is set for September 26 in Mantova, Italy. Hopefully it works out the way everyone hopes, though with several top riders changing teams at the end of the season, that may throw a wrench in the works.

Meanwhile, over in Europe, they are finally closing in on their start date of June 13 in Russia. The challenges that MXGP has had have been considerable, what with international travel being complicated by the virus, though the news today is that those in Europe who have been vaccinated will soon be allowed to travel more easily to other countries with a “vaccine passport.”

One rider who is already on the go is Jeffrey Herlings. The Dutchman is set to race this weekend in the British Championships at Lyng—the first British race with spectators since 2019. Herlings hasn’t raced for the last eight months after injuring himself last September at Faenza in Italy. There were some whispers that Herlings might pop up at one of the early Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship rounds, but those whispers were more like wishful thinking. Also, the promoters of the event, the Norwich Viking Motorcycle Club, just put out a press release stating that all 4,000 tickets they were allowed to sell have been sold, which is great news, though now they are asking folks who don’t have tickets to stay away:

“We have now reconciled the sales and it will not be possible to make any tickets available at the gate on Sunday. We do not have enough spare capacity to guarantee everyone that turns up will be able to get in and we really don’t want to have to turn people away; especially if they travelled a good distance. It has been a very difficult decision to make and we know a lot of you will be disappointed, as are we, (it will affect our income as we lose the ticket sales) but we cannot in all honesty let people travel when we can’t guarantee entry. There are, in addition, road safety implications to consider as selling tickets at the gate slows the whole entry process and lengthens the queues on the roads, which will inevitably lead to Police intervention.”

Our friend Adam Duckworth is going to the Brit Champs, so hopefully we will have some photos next week of Herlings, as well as Shaun Simpson, Tommy Searle, Ben and Nathan Watson, and more.

As for the AMA opener next week, if you’re looking for more on the upcoming Pro Motocross championship, including advance tickets (which will be limited at many events), just pop over to the series’ website. And if you are in Europe and ready for MXGP to get up and running, visit www.mxgp.com for all of the details, including advance tickets, as Europe will also likely have various limits of fan capacities, so get them now!

And speaking of schedules, check out this neat art that Tim Glasspool (@goodtimbo on Instagram) created for this year's High Point National. Glasspool has worked closely with Brett Smith (@WeWentFast) recently in multiple collaborations, including Smith's latest on the 50-year anniversary of the film On Any Sunday.