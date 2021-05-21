Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 29
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun May 30
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: The John Penton GNCC

How to Watch The John Penton GNCC

May 21, 2021 10:30am

The seventh round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

GNCC TV Schedule

2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States132
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States127
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States113
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States101
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia92
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States165
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States132
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States116
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States102
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand92
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States180
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States139
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States121
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States112
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States90
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States170
2Rachael Archer New Zealand153
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia111
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States103
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States93
Full Standings

Other Links

General

GNCC Live Timing

GNCC Live Laps Text Alerts

The John Penton GNCC

The John Penton GNCC Race Center

The John Penton GNCC Start Rows 

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

GNCC Racing

Twitter—@gnccracing

Instagram—@gncc_racing

Facebook

Other Info

Sunday Creek Raceway
17270 S Wemer Rd
Millfield, OH 45761

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT

Tickets

Get tickets to The John Penton GNCC.

Track Map

The 2021 The John Penton GNCC bike layout.
The 2021 The John Penton GNCC bike layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

The John Penton GNCC Schedule

Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Quads

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (Stacyc) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, May 23, 2021 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local toMillfield, Ohio.

Main Image by Mack Faint

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now