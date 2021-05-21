The seventh round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE