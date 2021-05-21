The seventh round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
- GNCC
The John PentonSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Saturday, May 22
2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|132
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|127
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|113
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|101
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|92
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|165
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|132
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|116
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|102
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|92
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|180
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|139
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|121
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|112
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|90
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|170
|2
|Rachael Archer
|153
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|111
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|103
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|93
The John Penton GNCC
The John Penton GNCC Race Center
The John Penton GNCC Start Rows
Sunday Creek Raceway
17270 S Wemer Rd
Millfield, OH 45761
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT
Tickets
Get tickets to The John Penton GNCC.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
The John Penton GNCC Schedule
Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (Stacyc) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, May 23, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local toMillfield, Ohio.
Main Image by Mack Faint