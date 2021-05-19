Results Archive
Service Times for Scott Sheak

May 19, 2021 4:35pm

Yesterday, we learned about the passing of former professional motocross racer Scott Sheak. The New York native will be remembered during a service at Bates & Anderson Funeral Services in Hudson, New York. More information is below. 

Services for Scott Sheak:

Calling hours: May 26 | 3-7 p.m. Bates & Anderson Funeral Services in Hudson, New York.

Service: May 27 | 10 a.m. at Bates & Anderson Funeral Services, immediately following Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson, New York.

Celebration: Immediately following cemetery at Claverack Motocross Track, 131 Tishauser Rd in Hudson, New York.

Note: Leah and Bob Brew said anyone who wishes to come with camper/RV can come day before to day after.

