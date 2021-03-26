Since the start of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Smith has only started 12 main events. In 2019, he suffered a wrist injury that derailed his entire racing year, costing him to only compete in four main events of supercross and three rounds of Pro Motocross. Then Smith signed with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in the off-season prior to the start of 2021 but a torn ACL at the Daytona Supercross ended his year after only four main events. He was kept out of the 2020 Pro Motocross season because of the long recovery process from his knee surgery. Now, Smith’s crash at the Arlington 3 Supercross (the fifth round) means for the third year in a row his season has ended after starting only four main events.

He entered the 2021 campaign with an injury (a torn ligament in his thumb in the off-season) and said in the pre-season press conference that he was lacking seat time leading into the season. While running second in the main event at the opening round of the 250SX West Region, he crashed in the whoops and officially scored 20th on the night after only completing two laps.

