For some riders, an injury like this would be a big issue. Zach Osborne has been through it all, though, so no matter the obstacle, he just builds a plan to go over, around, or through it.

“It’s a disc herniation and it’s improving bit by bit, but it just takes forever and there’s no straight-forward answer. Even if I took three months off, they don’t know for sure if it would get better,” Osborne told me yesterday. His last race was the Orlando 2 supercross in late February. “It’s just case by case and you never know what you’re gonna get. It’s just frustrating because with a broken bone the recovery time is pretty set, but this is like chasing ghosts, in a way. One thing will help for a little bit of time and then it won’t. I’ve tried a lot of things. It’s a bit of a journey.”

That doesn’t sound good. Osborne has been going to therapy three days a week. At home, he’s even bought his own equipment, what he calls his “own little therapy center.” He says he’s “retired” from using a rowing machine for training, and he hasn’t been able to ride his bicycle during this injury stint. He has taken up roller skiing as training, but he’s actually happy about it because he can make big gains in a sport that’s new to him. Also, in typical Wacko Zacho fashion, he says he has a secret obsession with the sport of Biathlon (skiing and shooting) and would like to even compete in a big roller skiing race this fall! For Zach, there are never limits on his interest in competition.