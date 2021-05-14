It's another Fun Filthy Friday! Here's this week's Q & A with our resident expert in all things, Phil Nicoletti. Phil announced his plans to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, but no worries, he'll still be here for all your important questions!

Phil,

I recently watched an interview with Jeremy McGrath. He made a point of saying that he always thought he was really good at braking (Not to be confused with you and Troll being very good at breaking back in the Eleven-10 days). How important is braking is being successful at supercross? If you had to rank a rider's skills from least important to most important (number one being most important). How would you rank braking, starting, scrubbing, cornering and whoops? And does the order change with outdoors? I was going to send this question to Matthes, but I figured he would be offended if didn't include "kick ass mechanic" on the list. Keep up the good work, your column has been terrific and your journalistic skills have been clearly above your perceived paygrade! Jammer G

District 23

Jammin G,

Braking is a huge key in SX and MX. The braking points all turn into the momentum and roll speed around the track. That, then, all comes down to extra MPH. Some guys are phenomenal with it. Two of the best when it comes to roll speed at times on a supercross track is Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Their ability to let go of the front and rear brakes after a rhythm, triple, or whoops is absolutely insane. Then on top of that, to make it even more mental, they will keep the feet on the pegs at times! This is all helping with the forward drive. I wish I had that ability but I’m so uncoordinated without my rear brake on SX it ain’t even funny. Well, except people laugh at me. But it’s not funny! I’m serious!

Okay but outdoors, no problem! I can rip motos all day with no rear brake and almost be just as fast. Believe it or not, a lot of guys do a shit ton of no rear brake/no clutch motos. Full on motos on a practice day. The entire moto! Now, for the ranking, at an elite level, I’m gonna have to go with 1. Start 2. Corner 3. Braking 4. Whoops 5. Scrub. Glad you asked me and not Steve Matthes because he runs through more brake pads than Cole Trickle.