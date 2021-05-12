At the end of each year of racing for the AMA Supercross and Motocross contingent, numbers from both classes are tallied together to determine where the following year's career and national numbers. The combining of the points is commonly referred to as the Grand National Championship, but instead of the 1980's concept of one rider winning a blue and yellow #1 for collecting the most combined motocross and supercross points, the GNC now simply exists for number placement.

The career and national numbers for 2022 won't be set until the conclusion of the upcoming Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but we still thought it might be fun to see where things currently lie now that Monster Energy AMA Supercross is behind us. Let's put on our tin foil hat and speculate! I think you'll find a few surprises.

The simple way to describe career numbers is that any rider that finishes inside of the top 10 in combined points in a single season earns the right to select any available two digit number as their career number. Like, Justin Barcia selecting #51 or Ken Roczen selecting #94, for example. Riders who win a national championship, i.e. the 450SX class Monster Energy Supercross title or either class in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, can select a single digit number that is available. That's how Blake Baggett ended up with #4 and Jeremy Martin #6, and so on.

So, here's a look at the current top 100 riders in GNC points following the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season: