GNCC Racing Partners with Summit Bechtel Reserve and WV DNR of For Round 10 Festival

MORGANTOWN,West Virginia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to partner with Summit Bechtel Reserve (The Summit) and The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) to launch Adventure On! Freedom Festival at round 10, the Mountaineer on September 10 – 12, 2021.

This event will take place on the 20th anniversary of September 11 and will continue to serve as GNCC’s Salute to First Responders. On Saturday, September 11, The Summit will host a free concert for first responders, active and retired military, and law enforcement officers. After the concert, The Summit will “Let Freedom Ring” with a fireworks display as a tribute to those who have sacrificed so much over the last 20 years.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, alongside GNCC’s Tim Cotter, DNR’s Stephen McDaniel and The Summit’s Bill Garrett discussed the upcoming event in a press conference. Joining them were GNCC racers Layne Michael, Thad Duvall, and Johnny Gallagher. If you missed the press conference, check it out below: