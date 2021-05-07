It's another Fun Filthy Friday! Here's this week's Q & A with our resident expert in all things, Phil Nicoletti. Phil announced his plans to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, but no worries, he'll still be here for all your important questions!

Hey Phil,

Two part question. What are your goals for the 2021 mx nationals? Second, have you started thinking about your post racing career? Maybe you could partner up with A-Mart so you could be the mental coach to compliment the fitness/nutrition training he provides on Troll Training. Make it the best full service training business out there. Regards,

Nick D

NickyD,

The goal right now for outdoors is to survive haha. Not going to lie, past few weeks been a little rough with a couple crashes. But the goal is to be competitive still. I’ll hope to be finishing around 7-11 for the first couple of races. We will see, could be way off. Zacho Osborne came up to ride last week and showed why he’s #1. As far as Trolls' gig, he’s enjoying it from what I gather. I doubt it would work. We have a hard enough time being buddies, no less business partners in something. It could go either way though, either more people would come, or subscriptions would drop. But we'd definitely end up hating each other even more than we do right now.