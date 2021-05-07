In terms of staying healthy, to me it seems like you’re more of a smooth and consistent guy instead of someone that tries to put a bunch of hot laps down. Is that your approach or are you trying to find that next step with your sprint speed all the time?

Yeah, I really want to try to find that next step actually. I’m always pushing in my sprint laps and there is a few times that I’ll get sketchy or clip something in the rhythm and feel like a complete goon, but I’m for sure hoping to find that next step pretty soon.

Tell me a little bit about your program. I know you and Max Miller ride for Orange Brigade, you’re doing some amateur events here and there, but then racing supercross as well. So, how is your program set up where you guys race pro level and amateur at the same time?

So, I think it was back in probably October or November of 2020, we were talking about it and decided to do East Coast. I think it was the West Coast at first because it went back and forth but whatever coast was going first just because it worked out with being able to race Freestone and Spring-A-Ding. Obviously, me and Max Miller race for KTM Orange Brigade, which is an amateur team. They don’t have a pro deal or anything. So, we raced the first part of supercross and in our break we went and raced Spring-A-Ding and Freestone Amateur National for Orange Brigade. Then after that, I got back to riding supercross to get ready for the last two rounds in Salt Lake and hopefully do good there and possibly have a factory team or a team look at me. I’m always telling Nate Ramsey, the team manager, “Oh come on, we’ve got to start a pro team.” So, the last two rounds of supercross, I was really hoping to do good in the East/West Showdown to maybe have factory teams having an eye on me going into Pro Motocross and maybe next year we’re able to get something.

What do they sort of tell you about the pro team and how that works out? Because obviously the Orange Brigade program used to kind of lead into the TLD KTM system but now they’re GasGas so is there any kind of direct like to stay on a KTM and move to the pro ranks anymore or is it that they’re taking you to the end of your amateur career and then it’s an open field after that?

Yeah, you’d race for KTM Orange Brigade and the next step would be to go to the TLD KTM like you said. I never had that opportunity to do so and then TLD went to GasGas, which is still obviously like KTM owns GasGas and Husky. So, for me, they took me through my amateur career and now it’s like I can go wherever but obviously I’d like to stay on the KTM manufacturer side. You know, either GasGas, or even KTM I’d love to stay with them, or Husky, but if there were ever any opportunities to go elsewhere, I’d love to see what the opportunity is and go from there.