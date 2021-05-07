Nine different riders won races in 250SX this year. Every one of those nine winners came into the season with one or zero career supercross wins before this season. Yes, nine race winners and not a single one had won multiple races in their career before! That’s what a rebuild process looks like.

Colt Nichols, Justin Cooper, and Christian Craig each had one career supercross win prior to 2021. Jo Shimoda, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, and Nate Thrasher were all first-time winners. Welcome to the new group in the 250 class.

When Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton graduated to the 450 class for 2021, it created a rare case of two two-time 250SX Champions moving up at the same time. This left a power vacuum, especially since so many other long-time 250 class race winners like Adam Cianciarulo, Martin Davalos, Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath, and Zach Osborne all moving out of the class in recent years.

The wins by these nine riders makes the class looks quite different. Riders that were considered merely prospects have become genuine contenders, and two riders continually on the verge have become champions. In the East, veterans Nichols and Craig went to another step of consistency and mettle. The oft-injured but always fast and talented duo had the pieces in place this time, and both won multiple races and looked to take the title fight down to the end. Nichols podiumed every race. Craig got hurt again, but his season was still more consistent than previous. Nichols now goes from solid rider to champion, and he’ll come into 2022 holding a red #1E plate and four career wins. It’s a lot different than the way his career looked before the season.