Raceapalooza (Jason Weigandt)

I really dig this time of year when so many racing series are in full swing. Last weekend was great enough for hosting the supercross finale in Salt Lake City, and by the way, it was a really fun and dramatic year for supercross—so much so that I wanted to put together a small podcast to kind of wrap it all up, so I fired up the computer and hit record on Wednesday … and next thing you know, 44 minutes had passed. Yes, me just talking by myself for 44 minutes straight! If you’re insane and that kind of thing interests you, go check out this week’s edition of my Exhaust podcast. It helped that this big Eli Tomac-to-Yamaha news dropped. Gave me even more to talk about. Could I do an hour straight if we get two big silly season bombs at once?

I’ve written and said plenty about supercross. Clearly. Ah but supey is just part of it! So, I had to skip going to SLC because we were putting together a live TV show for American Flat Track, which raced Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway. I got to call the race with former series champ and Mile Master Bryan Smith, and also Ralph Sheheen! Thanks to time zones, supercross was just getting started when flat track ended, so we headed to a sports bar, flicked on NBCSN, and bench-raced during the finale. Hey, most of the crowd wanted to watch some UFC match but there it was, Ralph and me talking supercross over in the corner. I mean, that’s some hardcore talking. It’s literally all we do.

Oh, congrats to Estenson Yamaha for winning all three classes in Atlanta, with JD Beach crushing the Mission SuperTwins class as expected. Then the 17-year-old phenom Dallas Daniels won both the Production Twins and Singles classes. Ralph says Daniels might be the biggest young American talent in all of motorcycle racing, and there’s a legit case there. Daniels was incredible as an amateur, won the Flat Track singles title as a rookie last year, and appears even better in year two. Sky is the limit for him. I mean, could he go to MotoGP? I don’t know if anyone is thinking this, but it’s been done before. Let’s connect some dots.

That’s not all. Since I had to go down to Atlanta Motor Speedway anyway, I got a call from MotoAmerica TV announcer Greg White. MotoAmerica (the road racing series) was racing at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, so Greg told me to stop by and take the Dunlop two-up ride around the track. Yessir! I put on some leathers, boots, and a helmet and jumped on the back of Chris Ulrich’s Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki GSX-R1000. It was friggin’ nuts! We hit 160 mph on the back stretch, but all I could think about was trying to impress Chris because I’m a “motorcycle guy” and I laugh in the face of fear. Well, I tried so hard to be cool that I think I forgot to breathe, and after two laps and about five minutes, I was completely exhausted and about to fall off the back of the bike. But I played it cool! I was fine! Look for a Weege Show video on that next week.

While at the Flat Track, I got to hang out with Ryan Sipes and Travis Pastrana, who were trying to feel their way through the event, always a bit fish out of water. It was hilarious watching them try to learn pavement. They were fast and both ended up inside the top ten in Singles. Travis, of course, found the one jump on the track and did a backflip on his flat track KTM 450 SX during opening ceremonies. Oh, then they jumped in the Red Bull rig and took a ride up to the Grand National Cross Country Series Hoosier race in Indiana. That’s 500 miles away from Atlanta! Apparently, Travis and Sipes have become friends with GNCC Women racers Becca Sheets and Korie Steede, because these girls also rip on minibikes and Travis and Sipes also have some sorta minibike racing thing going on right now (I’ll try to get this all figured out and recap it with these folks next week. I’ve heard from experts on the minibike scene that Steede can match up with anyone in the world on a 110). So, the boys bet the girls a dollar over who would win the GNCC 10 a.m. race overall. Travis did Travis things, trying to jump over a creek bed and wadding it, then smashing a tree “wide open, third gear.” Sipes rode solid, but he ended up second to Sheets! All hail the GNCC WXC (women’s class) champion—she beat The General and is a dollar richer.

Oh, and meanwhile, Steward Baylor continues to win everything. Like seriously, between GNCC, National Enduro, and Sprint Enduro, he has hasn’t lost a race in months. I love this time of year. So many stories happening at once!

Fast Brothers (DC)

Last weekend during the Salt Lake City SX finals I was sitting near Jeremy McGrath as the 250 race was winding down, with Jett Lawrence leading and older brother Hunter battling for third. I asked Jeremy if he remembered the last time two brothers finished on the same podium in an AMA Supercross race and he laughed and responded, "Absolutely—it was the Vohland boys, and I was in between them!" MC was correct. Back in 1991, the Houston Astrodome race on January 19 marked the first for McGrath on Mitch Payton's brand-new Peak/Pro Circuit Honda team. It was also a combined East/West race like SLC, though it was only the second race of the season, not the grand finale (nor was in called the Dave Coombs Sr. East-West Shootout—that didn't start until 1999). Tallon Vohland was a Suzuki factory rider in the 125 East Region, and older brother Tyson was on a Team Green Kawasaki in the West Region. They ended up first and third in the main event—the first time two brothers ever appeared on the same podium together in AMA Supercross. As for McGrath, he would go on to win that year's West Region title.

Thirty years later, it finally happened again, and under similar circumstances: the younger of the two brothers, slotted in opposite regions from one another, won the East-West Shootout, only this time Jett and Hunter were on the same team (Honda), and rather than Jeremy McGrath finishing between them, it was Colt Nichols, this year's West Region title winner!

But then Jeremy remembered something else. The night before, as I mentioned here in Racerhead last week, we were all at a cool new indoor karting place called the Grid as guests of Ken Block and the Hoonigan Racing team. In the main event, Jett Lawrence finished first, with older brother Hunter third, just as they would finish two nights later in the Salt Lake City East-West Shootout. And in between them on the podium? None other than Jeremy McGrath.

I will say that if you had told me at the beginning of the season that a pair of brothers would end up on the podium together, I would have guessed it would be the Martins, Alex and Jeremy. But as it turned out, the Martins, who have shared podiums together in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, barely got to compete, as both were hurt early in 2021. But they should be back strong for outdoors, which raises the question: which set of brothers is more likely to reach the podium together at a race this summer, the Martins or the Lawrences? That should be fun to watch!