Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Canberra
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Salt Lake City 2

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Salt Lake City 2

May 3, 2021 10:25am
by:

The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is over and here’s the review of the Salt Lake City 2 SX with Weege and JT. We discuss the great ride by Cooper Webb, Weege rules on the Ken Roczen “thing,” Nate Thrasher, THE Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Weege’s weekend at AFT, and much more.

Listen to the Salt Lake City 2 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

