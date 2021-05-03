FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is over and here’s the review of the Salt Lake City 2 SX with Weege and JT. We discuss the great ride by Cooper Webb, Weege rules on the Ken Roczen “thing,” Nate Thrasher, THE Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Weege’s weekend at AFT, and much more.

