Well, this time it's a drive and talk as Jason Weigandt leaves the land of the California SX test tracks and returns to Atlanta for Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday.

The Weege Show Supercross Preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side-by-Side. It's way more fun driving one of these than dealing with California traffic. Of course! When you've got four wheel drive, 1000cc of power and long-travel suspension, life is better side-by-side. Unless you're in traffic.