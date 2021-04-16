Dunlop Announces New Dunlop Racing App For GNCC Contingency

Swing by the Dunlop booth where you’ll fill out a GNCC contingency form and have your bike checked over to make sure you’re running Dunlop tires with stickers. Upon confirmation, we’ll stamp your contingency.

Grab your bike and participate in a qualifying 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series race. If you place between 1-10th place, you may qualify for Dunlop Dollars off your next tire purchase.

Download the Dunlop Racing app on the App Store or Google Play Store and create an account. We’ll get your account profile set up and once complete, you’ll be ready to submit your results.

Using the app, simply follow the in-app steps to submit your GNCC contingency form along with your race results. We’ll compare your completed form against the official GNCC results to review & approve your submission.

Once approved, we’ll send a QR code to your app and let you know how many Dunlop Dollars you can apply towards your next tire purchase. To redeem, head over to the trackside rep at the next GNCC race, who will scan your QR code and redeem your Dunlop Dollars.

Download on the Apple App Store

For more info visit: dunlopracing.com/gncc.