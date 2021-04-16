Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Dunlop Announces New Dunlop Racing App For GNCC Contingency

Dunlop Announces New Dunlop Racing App For GNCC Contingency

Swing by the Dunlop booth where you’ll fill out a GNCC contingency form and have your bike checked over to make sure you’re running Dunlop tires with stickers. Upon confirmation, we’ll stamp your contingency.

Grab your bike and participate in a qualifying 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series race. If you place between 1-10th place, you may qualify for Dunlop Dollars off your next tire purchase.

Download the Dunlop Racing app on the App Store or Google Play Store and create an account. We’ll get your account profile set up and once complete, you’ll be ready to submit your results.

Using the app, simply follow the in-app steps to submit your GNCC contingency form along with your race results. We’ll compare your completed form against the official GNCC results to review & approve your submission.

Once approved, we’ll send a QR code to your app and let you know how many Dunlop Dollars you can apply towards your next tire purchase. To redeem, head over to the trackside rep at the next GNCC race, who will scan your QR code and redeem your Dunlop Dollars.

For more info visit: dunlopracing.com/gncc.

Dunlop/GNCC Racing
