Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Live Now
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Watch: Atlanta Supercross 3 Highlights

April 18, 2021 12:10am

Saturday night saw the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross held inside of Atlanta Motor Speedway for 2021 as the 15th round of the series commenced. It was another wild day in the life of Cameron McAdoo but this time it was overshadowed by the championship defining duel between Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb in the main event. Beyond that, Nate Thrasher was once again able to convert an LCQ victory into a main event win as well as Atlanta Motor Speedway once again provided such a unique display of racing.

Check out NBC Motorsports' extended highlights of the final stop at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

