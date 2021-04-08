Mitch Payton, Zach White and the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team has to be thrilled with your results and overall performance. You’re right there with a shot at the championship and that’s the sort of thing all those guys live for, huh?

Totally. Yeah, Mitch is stoked, and the team vibe is really good. It has always been good for me. I’ve always enjoyed working with these guys. They give me the mutual respect that I give them, and they also make it obvious that we want to win and that’s what our goal is and that’s what we are here to do. We work together really well and obviously it is exciting that we’ve been having some pretty good success this year on our coast. Seth Hammaker and I have had some good races and it’s a lot easier to keep the spirits up high when things are going this way. What I’m thankful for is to be around guys that even when things aren’t going in an upwards direction, they keep me rolling and keep me positive and looking forward to the next race.

I watched the Daytona Supercross race on TV and saw how well you performed on that long and rough infield circuit. What a cool race to win, eh?

Yeah, that was a special moment for me. Obviously, everyone’s first win is really special, but it has been such a long road for me and I kind of took a different route to get to get to that level. The Daytona win was really special. There was lot of work put into it and there were also a crazy amount of ups-and-downs and question marks throughout my whole career, so to win was amazing to me. As it is for anyone and everyone, anyone that gets to this level and wins a race in any of the classes, they’ve had to work crazy-hard and have had really big ups-and-downs along the way. I don’t like to pump my story too much and be like, “Oh, I’ve had all this hardship.” Everyone’s had it. I told my people around me later that the win felt so good. I said to them, “That feeling to win is everything you dream of it being and more.” That was a good one. It was cool and it was fun to be able pull up onto the track and do that burnout and kind of take it. It was a special night for us.

This impending three race run set for Atlanta Motor Speedway certainly seems to have everyone involved in the sport pretty damn fired up and excited to see what just what will play out. What do you think?

Yeah, it looks cool to me! I’ve been seeing some pictures and videos and it looks like it is going to be pretty supercross-oriented with long lanes. It almost reminds me of sort of like Straight Rhythm. It looks pretty cool. It looks like we might have a wet one this Saturday, but who knows? It’s Southeast weather and you never know what you’re going to get there. Whatever it is, we’re going to be prepared for it.

Justin Cooper is an established guy and he’s leading this thing rolling into Atlanta. You’re right there with him. What’s your masterplan for Atlanta Motor Speedway?

I try not to focus on any one racer I race against. He’s not the only guy out there that is good. There are a lot of guys going fast and there are a lot of good guys and everyone is riding good. But yes, obviously Justin is the main guy I’m fighting with for the title and Hunter Lawrence is also in it. My biggest game plan is to just focus on me and executing what I need to do and what I’ve worked on. I can’t worry about those other guys because that will put me backwards. That’s one thing I’ve learned over the multiple years of racing and that is as soon as I start putting a mark on someone else, that’s where I go negative. We’re going to fight hard for it, and I’d imagine that’s their exact game plan too, so I look forward to some good battles and may the best guy win it.