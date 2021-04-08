Results Archive
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Atlanta 1 Preview Podcast

April 8, 2021 9:45am | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Atlanta 1 Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 13th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Atlanta 1 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Atlanta 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Arlington 3 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Dominique Thury  (13th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Broc Tickle (11th in the main event) | 42 points
Justin Starling (17th in the main event) | 42 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

