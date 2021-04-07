This is uncharted waters, but we don’t know if it will impact on the proceedings. Monster Energy AMA Supercross just took two weekends off, or essentially three whole weeks on the calendar, before re-engaging for a stretch run of five races in three weeks. This will be over by May 1 in Salt Lake City. Will things look different then compared to now?

Well, the story really only revolves around two riders. Maybe three. Simply because this upcoming three-race tilt at Atlanta Motor Speedway reminds people of Daytona International Speedway, Eli Tomac might have a fighting chance at a big run. It would be tough, though. First, even three-straight wins doesn’t do much for a 41 point deficit. Second, assuming Atlanta will race like Daytona is only that—an assumption. No one has seen a supercross at Atlanta Motor Speedway, so we don’t know what will happen, but merely holding a race on the infield of a NASCAR track doesn’t guarantee Daytona’s mix of high speed and rough, which lends itself so well to Tomac. Photos of the build indicates classic Georgia red clay, a far cry from the black sand that creates Daytona’s differentiator from regular supercross rounds. Atlanta will be different from a stadium supercross layout, but will it be different enough to really change the results?