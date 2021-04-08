After two weekends to recharge and refresh, we are back! Round 13 begins the Atlanta Motor Speedway residency and with it, a brand new look for Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Georgia! We have been racing SX in the downtown metro area of Atlanta for decades with great success but how will we fare with the move south to the speedway? Daytona has been the speedway mainstay ever since we abandoned the Charlotte Motor Speedway rounds of the mid ‘90s. I am curious to say the least but I do believe the racing will be much different than what Daytona brings. The orange Georgia clay base will present a race that feels much more like Charlotte 1997 than Daytona 1997. In any case, I am ready to get back to racing as we inch closer to the end of this 2021 campaign.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track map for ATL 1 is simply incredible in size and scope. There are so many rhythm sections, I get lost even looking at it. First things first, the start is remarkably short. It fires into a 180 left and I expect riders to be bunched up and jockeying for position through that left. The first rhythm section has a curve halfway through, similar to what we see at Daytona. I expect to see riders taking the obvious lines here, doubling and tripling just how it’s drawn up. There is an interesting triple into a 180 followed by an immediate triple out and into yet another 180. I will be watching to see if riders are able to pull this off cleanly. The idea will be to triple into the berm, then seat bounce out of the berm to triple back out and then use the second 180 to pivot towards the next section.

There is a double out of said 180, leading into the finish line jump. There is a short straightaway upon landing and then another rhythm section that curves and snakes its way towards the far end of the speedway. The unique aspect of these doubles is that if riders choose either side, they are forced to hit a small bump on the landing, disrupting their momentum. Watch for riders to try to maneuver in a way to avoid the small bumps between the doubles, weaving back and forth through the S rhythm. A simple double wraps up this end of the speedway and sends riders headed back towards the center of the infield.