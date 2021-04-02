I see you’re making a run at the Nationals. You have been on the bench a while now, so there’s got to be some rust there. You’re also kinda old, so there’s that. At this point, I don’t see you enjoying all that training and workout crap at this point. With that said, how do you think you’ll do …. over/under 15th? Also, since you haven’t raced the Nationals in a while, I’m also assuming you have a 3-digit number. What’s your new number and do you think you’ll ever get a two-digit number again?

I was on the bench for awhile. I want to come back at your hard here but I have to admit I had some serious rust built up over the past few months since the last race I did. I also just turned 32, so that was a factor. During the time off, I never stopped cycling and gym. But let me tell you: that stuff doesn’t mean shit when it comes down to actually riding moto! You always forget how BRUTAL the sport is. It’s mind blowing! That saying “if you don’t use it, you lose it” never seemed so true. After the 3rd week back, I texted my old man saying, “this might be it.” But around the fourth week, a full EFFING MONTH INTO RIDING (!!!), it just started coming back. Just in tune with the ruts, bumps, longer motos etc. One thing that will help me this year is bringing in Dylan Wright as a new riding partner for the preseason. Dylan pretty much whipped us all up in Canada last year, he’s young and he hangs it out. This is awesome for me, having someone to go lap after lap with me. I needed a young gun, someone extremely fast and talented, that can push my limits. But at the same time, I can give him my speed and work ethic to keep him on his toes.

Look Grinder, that’s a bit of a dig at me to think I’ll be outside the top 15. Come on man! But I’ll take the criticism. Goal is to be 7-11 for the start. My number is 715. It was my rookie number back in 2006, also when I was privateer in 2012 when I came back from Australia. If I don’t get a two digit number after 24 motos I’m gonna ring you up and borrow your actual stump grinder and pulverize myself down to nothing. But I'm actually pissed you even asked if I could get one so I might just come find you first.