The List: April Fools Jokes We Want to See

Here at Racer X, we got too close to the flame on April Fool’s Day a few times. There was the year we announced Ricky Carmichael would race both classes of the AMA National Motocross Series on a Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Apparently, April Fools isn’t a thing they understand in Japan? There was the year we went around telling everyone at a supercross that a tear off ban was about to go into effect. There was the year we helped Stefan Everts announce he was coming to race in the U.S. We sent a few too many shockwaves through the industry after these, so we’ve backed it down.

Doesn’t mean we don’t have ideas. Here are some things we think some riders and brands could have done for April Fools to get people rolling. Or maybe we could have faked that we did it. But we didn’t. We’re just pretending here, right?

Rising From the Dungeon with Dunge

Suzuki’s long-awaited return to the front ranks won’t take long now, as they’ve re-recruited one of their best recruits, Ryan Dungey, as Team Manager for its revamped factory effort. Dungey will be downing more RD Coffee than ever (including his new brew, Yellow Edition) with the hours he’s prepared to put in here, with Suzuki going back to its old California factory race shop. First recruit for Dunge? Liam Everts, which brings his dad Stefan back into the Suzuki fold that also once employed his dad, Harry. Suzuki has also signed Liam’s son, scheduled to be born within the next 15 years, to a supercross contract for the 2050 season.